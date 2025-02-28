Johan Ghazali says Superlek’s bulletproof run is a reminder to every fighter ‘that there’s levels to this game’

There are levels to this game, and Superlek Kiatmoo9 is the final boss.

Hailed by many as the top pound-for-pound striker in the world, the Kiatmoo9 Gym athlete is a reigning two-sport ONE world champion and holds victories over some of the biggest names in the game, including Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Takeru Segawa, Nabil Anane, and Jonathan Haggerty.

Next, he'll look to establish himself as the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion when he puts his 26 pounds of gold on the line at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang inside the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23.

But first, 'The Kicking Machine' recently spent some time in Malaysia with teen phenom Johan Ghazali as the two conducted a Muay Thai seminar at Titiwangsa Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Ghazali offered his thoughts on Superlek's incredible skill set.

"Yeah, exactly that. Superlek’s different, man," Ghazali said. "He’s up there and even when he’s up against the very best guys, he always reminds everyone that there’s levels to this game."

Superlek meets Nabil Anane in a title unification showdown at ONE 172 on March 23

Superlek was originally scheduled to return to the Circle at ONE 170 to put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line against Nico Carrillo.

Unfortunately, 'The Kicking Machine' was forced to bow out of the bout due to an injury. As a result, fans were treated to a clash between Carrillo and six-foot-four Algerian-Thai sensation Nabil Anane—the winner walking away as the new ONE interim bantamweight MMA world champion and a guaranteed fight with Superlek at ONE 172.

Anane ultimately came out on top, TKO'ing 'King of the North' in the opening round to claim interim gold and set the stage for a rematch with the only man to have beaten him under the ONE Championship banner thus far.

Who leaves "The Land of the Rising Sun" as the undisputed king of the bantamweight Muay Thai division?

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

