Johan Ghazali says Zakaria El Jamari finish in his top three: “I’ve got a bunch of KOs so it’s hard to choose”

Malaysian-American Muay Thai sensation ‘Jojo’ Johan Ghazali delivered a statement performance at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video last weekend, ranking his first-round TKO victory over tough Moroccan Zakaria El Jamari among his career-best finishes.The 18-year-old Rentap Muaythai Gym and Superbon Training Camp representative bounced back from recent setbacks in spectacular fashion, dropping El Jamari with punches and elbows at 2:10 mark of round one at Bangkok's revered Lumpinee Stadium last Saturday, September 6. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 18-year-old Malaysian-American snapped a two-fight skid with his electric win. Ghazali's performance marked a triumphant return to form following losses to Diego Paez and Johan Estupinan.‘Jojo’ told Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson in his ONE Fight Night 35 in-ring interview:&quot;I'm happy. You know, it's probably the top three. If you guys know, I've got a bunch of KOs so it's hard to choose.&quot;Ghazali’s electric performance marks his return to the winning column and sets the Malaysian-American teenager up for bigger fights in the world’s largest martial arts organization.ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video will be available to watch in North America via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Johan Ghazali relieved to get a much-needed victory at ONE Fight Night 35‘Jojo’ Johan Ghazali can finally breathe a sigh of relief with his spectacular knockout victory over Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video.He told Chilson:“It feels good. It feels like my hard work paid off, and after two camps without results, I’m happy that I can go home with the win this time.”Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for more news on Johan Ghazali.