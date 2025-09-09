  • home icon
  • Johan Ghazali says Zakaria El Jamari finish in his top three: “I’ve got a bunch of KOs so it’s hard to choose”

Johan Ghazali says Zakaria El Jamari finish in his top three: "I've got a bunch of KOs so it's hard to choose"

By Atilano Diaz
Published Sep 09, 2025 16:58 GMT
Johan Ghazali (Image by ONE Championship)
Johan Ghazali (Image by ONE Championship)

Malaysian-American Muay Thai sensation ‘Jojo’ Johan Ghazali delivered a statement performance at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video last weekend, ranking his first-round TKO victory over tough Moroccan Zakaria El Jamari among his career-best finishes.

The 18-year-old Rentap Muaythai Gym and Superbon Training Camp representative bounced back from recent setbacks in spectacular fashion, dropping El Jamari with punches and elbows at 2:10 mark of round one at Bangkok's revered Lumpinee Stadium last Saturday, September 6.

The 18-year-old Malaysian-American snapped a two-fight skid with his electric win. Ghazali's performance marked a triumphant return to form following losses to Diego Paez and Johan Estupinan.

‘Jojo’ told Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson in his ONE Fight Night 35 in-ring interview:

"I'm happy. You know, it's probably the top three. If you guys know, I've got a bunch of KOs so it's hard to choose."
Ghazali’s electric performance marks his return to the winning column and sets the Malaysian-American teenager up for bigger fights in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video will be available to watch in North America via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Johan Ghazali relieved to get a much-needed victory at ONE Fight Night 35

‘Jojo’ Johan Ghazali can finally breathe a sigh of relief with his spectacular knockout victory over Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video.

He told Chilson:

“It feels good. It feels like my hard work paid off, and after two camps without results, I’m happy that I can go home with the win this time.”

About the author
Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz is an experienced combat sports journalist, having covered both boxing and mixed martial arts for over a decade.

