Johan Ghazali to use his surgical KO power to hand Johan Estupinan his first defeat: "Timing beats speed"

Blockbuster finishes have been a hallmark of Johan Ghazali's campaign on the global stage of ONE Championship.

And the young gun is confident he'll add to his gallery of highlight-reel moments to overcome Johan Estupinan in their flyweight Muay Thai scrap at ONE 170, which emanates live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on Jan. 24.

Johan has finished all but one of his six wins by way of knockout.

Meanwhile, his Colombian rival is also in top shape heading into this must-watch fixture. The JCFernandez and Team CSK star has banked on his speed to set up combinations that have put three of his past four opponents to sleep.

While that has worked tremendously in the past for Estupinan (26-0), Johan Ghazali believes his timing and power will go a long way in halting 'Panda Kick's pace and denting his perfect slate.

Speaking to ONE Championship, 'Jojo' said:

"I might not be as fast as him, but I'm sure he doesn't have the power that I have. And that will play to my advantage because timing beats speed."

To say he doesn't entirely have speed at his disposal isn't accurate, though.

Like Estupinan, the Malaysian-American teenager relies on his explosiveness to forge a route to some of the craziest knockouts ever seen inside the ONE circle.

As much as speed might play a factor, Ghazali's punching power could be another determining element in this must-watch three-round duel at ONE 170.

Both men are fired up to get their year off to a sweet start, and fans can expect non-stop action when they duke it out inside the Thai capital next Friday.

Johan Ghazali says shot at ONE world title could arrive sooner than expected

Johan Ghazali will move to seven victories under the ONE Championship banner if he gets his hand raised at ONE 170.

It'll also bolster his chances of having a crack at the top-five flyweight Muay Thai rankings, which will draw him closer to the currently vacant 26 pounds of gold.

Though he'd prefer to take things one step at a time to vie for the coveted strap, the Rentap Muay Thai Gym and Superbon Training Camp affiliate thinks his opportunity might arrive ahead of schedule.

He told members of the media during the ONE 170 virtual media day:

"Honestly, it can happen anytime. Ideally, I'd like to challenge for it either in 2026 or 2027."

