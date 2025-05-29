"Johan vs Johan rematch" - Fans clamor for an epic rematch between rising stars Johan Estupinan and Johan Ghazali

Rivalries are a crucial element of combat sports, and ONE Championship fans are calling for a second clash between Muay Thai rising stars Johan Ghazali and Johan Estupinan.
The young flyweights are featured attractions on the undercard of ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, but not against each other. Ghazali will take on Colombian-American Diego Paez, while 'Panda Kick' gets to test his skills against respected Japanese striker Taiki Naito, both happening under Muay Thai rules.
Ahead of their upcoming barnburners, the world's largest martial arts promotion posted a throwback video on Instagram of 'Jojo' and Estupinan before they traded leather at ONE 170 this past January.
Watch the entire video below:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Fans trooped to the comments section to share their hopes of a rematch between them, writing:
"Johan vs Johan rematch 🔥"
"We need rematch johan vs johan to get the belt 🔥"
"Rematch ASAP 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
"Need rematch at 2028 🔥"
"Need Rematch! 😤😤😤😤💥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
ONE Fight Night 32 will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The entire event will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.
Johan Ghazali is enjoying his second training camp with Superbon Training Center
Johan Ghazali's current training camp with ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon and his famed Superbon Training Center is his second time with them, and he is immensely grateful for their help in rounding out his punishing skill set.
The 18-year-old Malaysian-American told Goated Combat in a recent interview:
"I train with all of them, honestly. I train with Trainer Gae a lot. But sometimes Superbon steps in and holds pads. Other than that, sometimes I do pads with [can't decipher name] or everyone actually. So I just improve with whoever wants to teach me."
Watch the entire interview below: