"I've said yes to everything"- John Fury claims Jake Paul has offered 'bizarre' contract for Tommy Fury fight 

Tommy Fury finds himself on a collision course with Jake Paul after the Englishman signed a rather eccentric contract. Tommy's father John Fury recently offered his two cents about the zany stipulations included in the contract.

While in conversation with BT Sport Boxing, John Fury opened up about Tommy Fury's upcoming mega-fight against Jake Paul. He revealed that he had complete faith in his son to emerge victorious. So much so that he agreed to all the conditions mentioned in the contract because he believed that losing at the hands of 'The Problem Child' was not even a remote possibility.

"The contract's been bizarre anyway. If I was going to go through what they put in the contract, well, we'd be here all day. You know, I've said yes to everything. 'Yes, yes, yes, yes. Do what you've got to do.' Because I know Jake Paul can't beat Tommy no matter what he does," exclaimed John Fury.

Catch the segment with John Fury below:

John Fury hopes for Tommy Fury to take out Logan Paul after he dismisses Jake Paul

The patriarch of the Fury clan seemingly has grand plans for 'TNT'. He revealed that they will be gunning for a fight against Logan Paul right after Tommy Fury puts Jake Paul out of commission.

"I'm looking for a Tommy win in explosive fashion. End of Jake Paul. And then we'll move on to the brother Logan. You know, but we can't count our chickens before they hatch. But yeah, boxing's a funny game. Anything can happen. Like I say, only one man beating Tommy, that's Tommy not Jake Paul," said John Fury.

John Fury further admitted that the fight was a do-or-die situation for Tommy Fury. He claimed that a loss at the hands of Jake Paul would mark the end of his professional career.

A win for Jake Paul, on the other hand, would finally offer him the last morsel of legitimacy that he has been looking for ever since he made his way onto the combat sports circuit.

