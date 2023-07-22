John Fury mocks 'utter idiot' Eddie Hearn over Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

John Fury has taken aim at Eddie Hearn over Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou.

Earlier this month, the boxing match between 'The Gypsy King' and 'The Predator' got finalized. Ultimately, the fight announcement has received quite a mixed reception among fans and fighters.

Furthermore, it'll be the first time in combat sports history that the UFC's lineal heavyweight champion will face boxing's lineal heavyweight champion. However, history aside, many aren't thrilled. One of those names includes Matchroom chairman Eddie Hearn.

Following the fight's announcement, the promoter slammed it as a disgrace. Hearn referenced Fury's failed booking with Oleksandr Usyk as a reason why. Due to the Brit's financial demand, the first undisputed heavyweight title fight in over two decades fell apart.

However, John Fury has a different theory of why Eddie Hearn is so down on the fight. In a recent interview with The Mirror, Tyson Fury's father opined:

"I've said it before, he's a total utter idiot and the only thing wrong with him is jealousy because he's not put it together. He did say he's the only man that could make a fight happen in Saudi. How much egg has he got on his face today? The man's not worth listening to and he doesn't know what he's talking about. If he knew what he was talking about [Anthony] Joshua would still be a world champion."

Tyson Fury sends a message to Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury has begun the war of words with Francis Ngannou.

While Eddie Hearn might not like it, 'The Gpysy King' and 'The Predator' will fight in October. While the boxing match will be Ngannou's first, he's feeling confident of securing a knockout win over the boxing champion.

Nonetheless, Fury is deadset on not letting that happen. Over the last few weeks, the British star has shown himself in training camp, even sparring with brother Tommy. 'TNT' is also looking to book his return against KSI in the fall.

With that in mind, the Fury family is all onboard and focused ahead of October. On social media, Tyson Fury released a video message to Francis Ngannou. There surrounded by his coaches and teammates, he shouted:

"Yeah! Ngannou, you're getting it you big dosser, you're getting knocked out. You big stiff dossy, you're getting knocked out!"

