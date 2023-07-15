Tyson Fury spars brother Tommy in preparation for Francis Ngannou [VIDEO]

Tyson Fury is getting some work with his brother Tommy ahead of their respective returns.

'The Gypsy King' finally booked his return earlier this week. After months of speculation about a potential title unification with Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia, the fight fell through. In early July, Frank Warren teased that something else game-changing was in the works.

That game-changing fight has turned out to be a historic clash with Francis Ngannou. In October, the two will clash on ESPN pay-per-view. It'll be the first time in combat sports history that the lineal UFC heavyweight champion will fight boxing's lineal heavyweight champion.

Nonetheless, Tyson Fury is wasting no time in getting ready for the contest. Already, 'The Gypsy King' has released several workout videos, and video messages to 'The Predator'. That's far from shocking, given Fury's love for trash-talking and getting his opponent upset.

Furthermore, the heavyweight champion's training camp is already underway. On social media, Fury's team released a video of himself sparring with his younger brother, Tommy. 'TNT' is famously coming off a win over Jake Paul in February, and is expected to face KSI later this year.

Nonetheless, the two brothers traded some hard shots in the sparring session. While they didn't throw anything to the head, they still landed some big blows to the body.

Michael Benson



Tyson Fury and Tommy Fury doing some body sparring together in the gym today…

Tyson Fury slams Francis Ngannou in video message

Tyson Fury has already begun the war of words with Francis Ngannou.

A fight between the two has long been in the making. Last April, after Fury scored a knockout win over Dillian Whyte, 'The Predator' took to the ring. There, he had a brief, but cordial conversation with 'The Gypsy King' over a potential fight.

Since then, the two heavyweights have remained cordial. However, with the fight now announced, the time for respect is now done. At the very least, Tyson Fury believes so, which is why he's released a video message directed at the PFL star.

On social media, 'The Gypsy King' released a video warning for Francis Ngannou. While the former UFC champion has been confident of scoring a knockout win in his debut, the British star has other things in mind.

In the video alongside his teammates and coaches, Fury shouted:

"Yeah! Ngannou, you're getting it you big dosser, you're getting knocked out. You big stiff dossy, you're getting knocked out!"

Tyson Fury with a message to Francis Ngannou on Instagram today: "You're getting it you big dosser, you're getting knocked out."



