"You will be called 'Tommy Fumbles' as well" - John Fury will retire son Tommy Fury from boxing if he cannot knockout Jake Paul dominantly; predicts outcome of the bout

John Fury recently revealed what awaits his son Tommy Fury if he loses to Jake Paul.

In an interview with True Geordie on YouTube, John Fury said:

"I see Tommy splattering Jake Paul all over the ring, within four to five rounds. If he doesn't, it's over for him! He knows that. No pressure Tommy lad, but let me tell you, you will be called Tommy Fumbles as well... if it's a close fight, Tommy's retired. If Tommy struggles to beat him, he's retired from boxing [because Jake Paul] is a YouTuber! He's gotta be knocking Jake Paul out..."

Watch the video below:

Watch John Fury's full interview with True Geordie below:

Tommy Fury endured a fair bit of criticism after his underwhelming performance against Anthony Taylor.

With the pressure of being Tyson Fury's younger half-brother, 'TNT' will aim to replicate the successful career of 'The Gypsy King'.

Tyson Fury said that he will retire Tommy Fury from boxing if 'TNT' fails to beat Jake Paul

Like his father John Fury, Tyson Fury expressed his opinion on a potential bout between Jake Paul and his younger half-brother Tommy Fury.

In an interview with Boxing Social, the WBC heavyweight boxing champion spoke about the consequences his sibling would face should he fail to beat 'The Problem Child'.

"I think the fight needs to happen, Tommy and Jake Paul will get the fight done and if Tommy can't splatter Jake Paul, I'll retire him from boxing myself. He doesn't need to be a [boxer]. If he can't beat Jake Paul, forget about boxing, because he's got ambitions of being the world champion... But it's a great fight for the social media world."

Watch Tyson Fury talk about a potential Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul fight below:

Also Read

Edited by Utathya Ghosh