"Almost impossible to replicate" - John Kavanagh explains why Dustin Poirier's leg kicks destroyed Conor McGregor

According to many, the primary reason why Conor McGregor lost his UFC 257 fight to Dustin Poirier was the array of calf kicks that completely killed-off the Irishman's right leg.

McGregor's long-term coach John Kavanagh was conversing with Ariel Helwani as part of the latter's MMA Show. During the conversation, Kavanagh briefly discussed how Poirier's leg kicks were the game-changer. He stated that it is almost impossible to replicate such a technique.

Thanks for the support everyone! Was not my night/morning in there but a great contest to improve on. I’m excited at the blockbuster trilogy I now have on my hands. Dustin is a hell of a competitor and I look forward to going again. God bless us all, happy Sunday ❤️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 24, 2021

However, Kavanagh added that he wasn't surprised by how The Diamond threw his destructive leg kicks, as dealing with them was a part of Conor McGregor's training regime.

"This particular technique is one that's almost impossible to replicate. Like the fact that Dustin threw it is not that surprising, it was certainly part of our training, dealing with leg kicks."

What eventually caught John Kavanagh, Conor McGregor, and the rest of his team off guard was how devastating of a technique it was. Kavanagh further went on to mention that in the gym, the fighters can't hit each other as hard as during actual fights.

"How devastating a technique it was, it is somewhat caught us out. And in the gym, you know when you're throwing that technique, you're not gonna try ad kick your partner as hard as you possibly can. You're also both wearing shin pads."

John Kavanagh reveals Conor McGregor would love to run the Dustin Poirier trilogy in 2021

In the same interview, the Notorious One's coach said that he is aiming for a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier before this summer.

Conor McGregor has made it clear he wants to fight and stay active in 2021. Interestingly enough, McGregor also wants his trilogy fight against Poirier to be a UFC lightweight title fight.

The third fight between McGregor and Poirier is indeed in the discussion. But, there have also been talks of a trilogy between the Irishman and the returning Nate Diaz.

As things stand, it remains to be seen what plans the UFC comes for, but one thing's for sure. The UFC lightweight title picture is worth keeping your eyes on this year.