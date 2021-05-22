John Kavanagh and Owen Roddy apparently convinced cafe staff in Dubai that they are from Boyzone

Conor McGregor's coaches Owen Roddy and John Kavanagh seem to be having a good time in Dubai. In a recent tweet, Kavanagh narrated a funny incident involving the pair at a cafe in Dubai.

According to Kavanagh, he and Roddy were at the cafe when some customers started asking them for pictures. That led staff at the cafe to question the pair's identity. Upon being asked, John Kavanagh and Owen Roddy convinced the cafe staff the pair were members of a popular Irish boy band, Boyzone.

Kavanagh even wrote a line from the band's popular number to cap off the funny incident:

"Myself and @coachowenroddy were getting asked for pics at a café. Staff asked who we were. We managed to convince them we're members of @theREALboyzone. It's only words, and words are all I have to take your heart away."

Why are John Kavanagh and Owen Roddy in Dubai?

John Kavanagh and Owen Roddy are currently in Dubai for Conor McGregor's training camp ahead of his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10. It's a must-win situation for the former two-division champion. 'The Notorious One' has just one win and two losses in the lightweight division.

McGregor must win the fight against Poirier if he wants a crack at Charles Oliveira's lightweight title. The last time McGregor faced Poirier, the latter used vicious calf kicks to damage McGregor's lead leg. This helped 'The Diamond' set up a knockout in the second round.

Conor McGregor and his coaches are aware of the damage calf kicks can cause and are preparing a strategy to counter them. The Irishman seems determined to get back in the win column and has been working hard to keep himself in the best shape for the trilogy fight.