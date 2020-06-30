John Kavanagh reveals if Conor McGregor is actually retired

Earlier this month, former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor announced his third retirement in the last four years and though the MMA community is skeptical about the announcement, Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh believes that the former champ-champ is truly retired - as of now.

John Kavanagh's take on Conor McGregor's retirement

In a recent video live chat (recorded by YouTube user MMA World), John Kavanagh spoke out on the Irish knockout artist's alleged retirement from mixed martial arts. Kavanagh said that nobody knows what the future holds but Conor McGregor is certainly retired for now.

“Is Conor retired? Yes, he is as far as I can tell. That’s what he said, isn’t it?”

A fan suggested that Kavanagh might be the only person who could convince McGregor to return to the Octagon once again but the SBG Ireland head coach disagreed with him, saying that McGregor knows what's best for him and he doesn't need anyone to tell him what to do.

“I can’t convince Conor to do sh*t. Conor will tell Conor what he’s gonna do. And who knows? Who knows what’s gonna happen in the future. But, as for now, he’s retired.”

McGregor last fought at UFC 246 in January against veteran fighter Donald Cerrone. After more than a year away from the Octagon, McGregor made a spectacular return and launched a combination of nasty shoulder strikes, devastating left hands and a head kick right from the get go, finishing Cerrone within just 40 seconds of the first round.

It was later in June when Four months later, on June 6, just as the dust was beginning to settle over UFC 250, Conor McGregor took to Twitter to announce that he has decided to hang his gloves. UFC president Dana White has since said that he will not try to coax the Irishman into stepping back inside the Octagon again and will instead focus on the active fighters in the UFC lightweight division.