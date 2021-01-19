John Kavanagh shares funny story about what humbled him after Conor McGregor beat Jose Aldo

Conor McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, has shared a funny incident that occured following the Irishman's famous win over Jose Aldo in 2015.

In the highly anticipated fight held in Las Vegas, McGregor dropped Aldo only 13 seconds into the contest.

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of McGregor's UFC bout with Dustin Poirier on January 23, Kavanagh gave an insight into his coaching philosophy and why he never gets carried away by achievements.

He recalled how an incident with a clogged toilet a few days after victory over Aldo taught him to be humble.

‘’I don’t really tend to get massively excited by anything and I don’t get massively down by anything. It’s kind of like it’s just over," Kavanagh told BT Sport. "We had fun that evening and I know that I’m in the gym next week. I actually remember after that fight, when I got home, literally, my first day in, the gym toilet was blocked. I had a problem with the plunger and I was saying; ‘this time last week, I was on top of the world breaking records in Vegas and now, I’m unblocking the toilet’’

Kavanagh, a former MMA fighter himself, first met McGregor in 2007.

Under his coaching, McGregor has broken records and matured into a well-rounded fighter. Kavanagh’s students also include Makwan Amirkhani and Gunnar Nelson.

Conor McGregor to unleash ‘laser-like’ secret weapon on Poirier

As the McGregor-Poirier fight edges closer, John Kavanagh insists that ‘The Notorious’ is as confident and determined as ever. Kavanagh says the 32-year-old’s secret weapon is his focus.

‘’He’s very good at compartmentalising. When Conor is in the gym, he’s really there. He won’t be checking his phone or chatting about business. But if he’s got meetings to go, he’ll be in the moment for that, Kavanagh told Mirror UK.

McGregor’s rematch with Poirier in Abu Dhabi will be his first bout since his victory against Donald Cerrone in January 2020.

The Dubliner lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018 but bounced back with a victory against The Cowboy in his next fight.