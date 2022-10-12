“Do what I know how to do best” - John Lineker aims to put on a show against Fabricio Andrade

John Lineker is prepared for war as the bantamweight title showdown against Fabricio Andrade approaches.

Since making his ONE Championship debut in 2019, Lineker has dominated all four opponents on his path to becoming the bantamweight champion.

The Brazilian's first title defense is against his compatriot Andrade, who is 5-0 in ONE with four finishes. ‘Wonder Boy’ is a highly touted contender due to his quick and accurate striking, combined with his young age of 25.

When asked about the upcoming matchup in an interview with ONE Championship, Lineker had this to say:

“I won’t hold back because now I’m the champion. I’m going to get in the circle, and I’m going to do what I know how to do best, which is to put on a show and go forward all the time."

Lineker’s aggression and style, matched against Andrade’s speed, makes for an intriguing matchup. Throw in the fact that both fighters have vowed to move forward, and you have a must-see fight at ONE on Prime Video 3.

Take a look at John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade engaging in verbal sparring on Instagram below:

Sportskeeda MMA @sportskeedaMMA Who will come out with the ONE bantamweight world title after these two clash at ONE on Prime Video 3?



#MMA #PrimeVideo #ONEChampionship John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade are already throwing bombs weeks before they step inside the Circle!Who will come out with the ONE bantamweight world title after these two clash at ONE on Prime Video 3? John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade are already throwing bombs weeks before they step inside the Circle!💣 Who will come out with the ONE bantamweight world title after these two clash at ONE on Prime Video 3? #MMA #PrimeVideo #ONEChampionship https://t.co/kitofBUOmm

John Lineker breaks down and predicts outcome for matchup against Fabricio Andrade

John Lineker has tons of MMA experience and knows what to expect going into most fights. When asked about his prediction for the matchup against Andrade, ‘Hands of Stone’ had this to say:

“[Andrade’s] Muay Thai is excellent, he’s a great fighter, but I have boxing that scares opponents, especially because of the [power in] my hands. So, which one is better, I don’t know. I don’t like to keep comparing, but I believe in my potential. I know I’m good at what I do.

He continued:

"This fight will definitely have a lot of striking, and it will be very exciting. He’s going to want to kick me a lot, come in with his knee, but I’m prepared for anything, both striking and on the ground. I see myself finishing him off in the third round.”

At 32 years old, Lineker seems like he’s just getting started despite his tremendous experience with other promotions. The ONE bantamweight king could potentially look to become a two-division champion if he beats Andrade later this month.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



makes his first ONE Bantamweight World Title defense against Fabricio Andrade at ONE on Prime Video 3 on Oct 21!



| Oct 21⁠ | Always seemed to go that way, didn’t it? @johnlineker makes his first ONE Bantamweight World Title defense against Fabricio Andrade at ONE on Prime Video 3 on Oct 21! #ONEonPrimeVideo3 | Oct 21⁠ | #ONEChampionship Always seemed to go that way, didn’t it? 😬@johnlineker makes his first ONE Bantamweight World Title defense against Fabricio Andrade at ONE on Prime Video 3 on Oct 21!#ONEonPrimeVideo3 | Oct 21⁠ | #ONEChampionship https://t.co/czduOH45og

