John Lineker leaving no stone unturned as he prepares for Kim Jae Woong: “I’ve been training a lot”

John Lineker has endured a tough road to regain his confidence following his world title loss to fellow Brazilian and reigning bantamweight king Fabricio Andrade.

However, the man dubbed ‘Hands of Stone’ is game to put that all away when he returns against Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13 on Friday, August 4.

The former kingpin is searching for his first victory after failing to leave the circle with a win in his past two outings. Though he wasn’t entirely on the edge of the cliff, the knockout specialist admits this training camp has been a long and difficult one.

Speaking to ONE Championship, John Lineker said:

“At the gym, we have been training more, focusing more on what I need to improve. I’ve been trying to perfect myself in everything, boxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. I’ve been training a lot.”

In Kim, the Brazilian striking machine will face an athlete equipped with a solid grappling game and a reputable striking arsenal, having knocked out more than half of his opponents over the past decade.

While his hands would certainly be the fiercer of the pair, John Lineker knows he cannot be caught slacking on the canvas against the South Korean superstar.

Should he overcome the Extreme Combat and Top Gym BF athlete inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, next week, the Parana native could strengthen his spot as the top-ranked contender as he eyes a potential rematch against Andrade.

Who knows, the third time could be the charm for the athlete who’s achieved highlight-reel knockouts for fun throughout his career.

ONE Fight Night 13 will be available live and free for subscribers with an active Amazon Prime Video membership in North America.