John Lineker satisfied with his massive victory over streaking Stephen Loman: “I’m improving in some aspects”

After 15 years and nearly 50 fights, former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker is still showing signs of improvement.

‘Hands of Stone’ earned his second straight win in as many months, besting No.2-ranked bantamweight MMA contender Stephen Loman at ONE Fight Night 14. The win comes just weeks removed from his buzzer-beating knockout of Kim Jae Woong on August 4th. With back-to-back W’s, John Lineker now appears to be all but guaranteed a trilogy bout with reigning bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade.

Speaking with ONE Championship following his impressive unanimous decision victory over Loman, Lineker was happy with his performance and the improvements he continues to make inside the Circle:

“I managed to show that I’m improving in some aspects, such as defending takedowns and also working underneath,” Lineker said. “So, I’m very satisfied with my performance.”

With the victory over Stephen Loman, ‘Hands of Stone’ improved his record under the ONE banner to 6-1, the lone loss coming against reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade. Having taken out two tough opponents in the last few weeks, Lineker has likely scored himself a trilogy bout with ‘Wonder Boy’ in the future.

But whether or not a third meeting with Andrade is in the cards, John Lineker hopes to stay active and continue to evolve his skills inside the Circle.

Meanwhile, Stephen Loman will go back to the drawing board after suffering his first loss in ONE. The defeat likely takes ‘The Sniper’ out of the world title contention for the time being, but one big win could get him right back into pole position for that elusive first title opportunity.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 14 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.