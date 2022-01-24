John McCarthy believes it would be a mistake if Francis Ngannou parted ways with the UFC

John McCarthy thinks Francis Ngannou would be better served by remaining with the UFC.

The heavyweight champion's deal expires in December 2022 and is unlikely to be renewed unless the UFC can make significant headway in negotiations. In addition to a significant pay raise, Ngannou wants a clause in his new contract that will allow him to pursue a high-profile boxing match.

During a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, John McCarthy stated that Francis Ngannou could become a free agent if he goes a full year without fighting. However, the former referee feels he should stay with the UFC since both parties can benefit from one another:

"If he can go a full year without fighting, he can become a free agent... So he could get out if he sat on his a** for a year. I don't think he should do that. I think it would be a mistake. I think he and the UFC need to sit down, talk, come to an agreement. I think the UFC has someone they can get behind... there's been friction. They need to mend those fences, you know, figure out what it's going to take to make both of you happy," said McCarthy.

John McCarthy thinks Francis Ngannou would've lost to Ciryl Gane if they stayed standing

Ciryl Gane got the best of the first two rounds against Francis Ngannou in the main event of UFC 270. Ngannou wasn't able to land many powershots while Gane was able to land his strikes from a comfortable distance. However, 'The Predator' took control of the bout with his improved grappling and went on to win via unanimous decision.

On the latest episode of the Weighing In podcast, John McCarthy hailed Ngannou's evolution and said the heavyweight champion could've lost his title if he hadn't taken the fight to the ground:

“It showed the evolution of Ngannou and this is the whole point - this is MMA. You can’t be that one trick pony because if Francis Ngannou had stayed with trying to be on his feet the entire fight, he would’ve lost that fight. It was the grappling portion that ended up winning the fight, winning the championship, putting a mark on Ciryl Gane’s record. It was the grappling and you’ve got to give the man credit.”

