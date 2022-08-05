"The results would not have made Dana happy" - John McCarthy explains how a Brock Lesnar vs. Fedor Emelianenko super-fight would have played out

While discussing fights that should have happened, John McCarthy decided to dissect a fan-favorite fantasy matchup between Brock Lesnar and Fedor Emelianenko, giving his opinion on how it would have played out.

'The Last Emperor' is regarded by many as the greatest heavyweight to ever grace mixed martial arts. Despite his presence in the sport, he never made the jump over to the UFC. A Pride heavyweight titleholder and Pride Grand Prix champion, the Russian overcame some of the best MMA fighters ever throughout his career.

Speaking with Josh Thomson on a recent episode of '5 Round Main Event', 'Big' John McCarthy gave his prediction for how the heavy-hitting fight would have unfolded if it ever came to fruition:

"A fight that should have happened was Fedor Emelianenko versus Brock Lesnar. When the UFC was trying to sign Fedor, they were going to put Fedor right away against Brock, who was their champion. The UFC had way too much confidence in Brock Lesnar at that time. Now, Brock was a ticket-selling machine, this is a guy that everybody wanted to see, and everyone knew that Fedor at that time was the guy, he was the one coming from Pride, he was the GOAT... Fedor would have lit Brock Lesnar up... Brock did not like getting hit and if you don't like getting hit, Fedor is not the guy that you want to fight... That's a fight that should have happened, and the results would not have made Dana happy."

It is unclear at the moment if Fedor did decide to lay down the gloves and retire from MMA. If he did, he does so as one of the greatest to ever do it.

Check out what John McCarthy had to say about the 45-year-old in the video below:

Brock Lesnar's career in the UFC

Best known for his time spent with WWE, Lesnar was arguably the first megastar the UFC had. Despite his inexperience in the sport, he quickly made a name for himself in the octagon.

Ending his career with a record of 5-3-1, the wrestler had a two-year stint where he seemed almost unstoppable inside the cage, which managed to earn him a championship in the process.

The last time we saw Lesnar compete in MMA was when he overcame a powerhouse in Mark Hunt, grinding his way to a decision victory, which was later overturned to a no contest for a failed drug test.

UFC @ufc #OnThisDay in UFC history - Brock Lesnar captures UFC gold in only his FOURTH professional fight at UFC 91! #OnThisDay in UFC history - Brock Lesnar captures UFC gold in only his FOURTH professional fight at UFC 91! https://t.co/qbHQcAeu5w

