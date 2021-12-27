John McCarthy explains where Jose Aldo has the advantage over Aljamain Sterling

Former MMA referee John McCarthy recently stated that Jose Aldo could beat Aljamain Sterling if the two were to step inside the octagon.

'Big John' now decided to compare the two UFC stars and shared who held an advantage in certain aspects. He stated that though the current bantamweight champion is better on the ground than Aldo. However, taking the Brazilian down to the ground was a strenuous task.

McCarthy also claimed that Jose Aldo's stand-up is much better than Sterling's. The former UFC referee shared his thoughts on the Weighing In podcast.

"If you take a look at Aldo right now, where is he good? [On the feet]. So if you want to say who is the better stand-up fighter, Aljamain Sterling or Jose Aldo, [it's Aldo], no doubt about that. Now, submission wise I'll actually go with Aljamain, even though Jose is a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu... But he's got to get Aldo to the ground, which is not an easy task. A lot of people have tried, a lot of good wrestlers have tried. Not that Aljamain is not a good wrestler, it's just that his wrestling transfers a little bit different in this situation."

Watch the Weighing In podcast with John McCarthy and co-host Josh Thomson below:

Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo dropped to 135 lbs in 2019. He had a rough start to his bantamweight journey and lost his first two bouts. However, the Brazilian has shown fighting spirit and is now on a three-fight winning streak.

'The King of Rio' recently defeated Rob Font at UFC on ESPN: Font vs. Aldo via unanimous decision. After his victory, Aldo called out former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw for a fight.

Jose Aldo eyeing a bantamweight title shot

The bantamweight division became more interesting after Jose Aldo introduced himself as a possible title contender.

The Brazilian, after beating Font, revealed that he had eyes set for the bantamweight belt and is working hard towards achieving that goal.

"I want to be a champion in this division and I'm working toward that. Nobody is gonna stop me. Dillashaw is right there. Let me fight Dillashaw," asserted Jose Aldo via an English translator.

Meanwhile, Aljamain Sterling will have to prove his legitimacy as a champion by beating Petr Yan in a rematch in 2022. A title fight for Jose Aldo at the moment will not be immediate. However, should Aldo continue to build his winning streak, there is no reason why he can't usurp the throne when the time finally comes.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim