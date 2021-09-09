John McCarthy and Josh Thomson praise Sean O'Malley for turning down Frankie Edgar fight

Josh Thomson and John McCarthy have praised Sean O'Malley for turning down an offer to fight UFC veteran Frankie Edgar in New York.

On their Weighing In podcast, the two MMA analysts praised 'Sugar' for not giving in to the pressure placed on him by the UFC brass.

"'Sugar' Sean [O'malley], he's got a little bit of say right now but he's being smart. He's talking and calling out people's names but he doesn't want the big names. Like, he turned down the Frankie Edgar fight, at least that's what I'm told. Smart," said Josh Thomson.

John McCarthy chipped in, saying O'Malley made a wise decision in choosing to fight unranked opponents over 'The Answer'.

"Look at the contract he came in on. He came in on the Dana White's Contender Series. Those guys aren't making a lot of money and Sean understands, 'Hey if I'm going to fight in this promotion, which I like fighting in and it's done a lot of good for my social media and all these other things and people now know who I am. But why am I gonna fight Frankie Edgar when they'll give me Joe Smith and I'll make the same amount of money? I'll go with Joe Smith.'"

Watch the latest episode of the Weighing In podcast below:

Sean O'Malley reveals why he turned down a fight with Frankie Edgar

Sean O'Malley recently made an appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast. 'Sugar' revealed that he was offered a bout with Frankie Edgar by the UFC. However, he revealed why he had to turn it down.

"They offered me Frankie Edgar, which would have been a f*****g sweet fight, in New York on a day that Tim [Welch] has a huge grappling tournament and he had a tournament before I had a fight, that's his date. I didn't wanna fight in New York anyway. So, I could be fighting Frankie Edgar but I'm not," said Sean O'Malley.

You can watch the full episode of the podcast below:

