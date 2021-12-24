John Morgan explains the UFC's potential risk with letting Jorge Masvidal fight Jake Paul

A potential fight between Jorge Masvidal and Jake Paul has become a talking point over the past few days. MMA journalist John Morgan recently weighed in on on a clash between the two. Morgan feels like the UFC will be taking a huge risk if they let the fight happen anytime soon.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jake Paul calls out Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal following his KO of Tyron Woodley: "Y'all are some bitches for leaving this arena. I know you don't want that s***. I'll take out both of y'all next. Get out of your contracts with daddy Dana. I'mma f*** them up too." Jake Paul calls out Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal following his KO of Tyron Woodley: "Y'all are some bitches for leaving this arena. I know you don't want that s***. I'll take out both of y'all next. Get out of your contracts with daddy Dana. I'mma f*** them up too."

John Morgan was on a recent episode of Submission Radio and compared Paul vs. Masvidal to the mega showdown between McGregor and Mayweather back in 2017. He further gave reasons as to why allowing Jorge Masvidal to fight Jake Paul would be a risky bet for the UFC:

"The UFC got involved with the Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather because that was kind of a once in a generation type clash of superstars and I think that they felt like no matter what happened in that matchup you know Conor McGregor was still going to be Conor McGregor. You know if Jorge Masvidal was to go out there and suffer for the same fate as Tyron Woodley, it's a little tough to bring him back in the UFC and market him as the BMF."

Watch John Morgan's full conversation on Submission Radio below:

John Morgan certainly presents a valid opinion on the potential Paul vs. Masvidal fight debate. Even though Jorge Masvidal is on a two-fight losing streak, he is still one of the biggest names in the UFC. If the UFC were to allow 'Gamebred' to take on Jake Paul and he ends up losing to 'The Problem Child', it would certainly affect Masvidal's marketability.

Why did Jorge Masvidal decline Jake Paul's $5 million offer?

Jake Paul recently offered Jorge Masvidal the biggest purse of his career. However, Masvidal isn't too excited about Paul's offer of $5 million plus pay-per-view shares. 'Gamebred' believes the offer of $5 million is "chump change" and the UFC won't allow him to crossover for it.

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter

2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face. Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Jake Paul has publicly offered Jorge Masvidal $5million plus a percentage of PPV sales to fight him next: "Let's make it happen. That's the most you'll ever have gotten paid. Daddy Dana just has to let you out of your contract. You work for the UFC, you're a bitch." [IMPAULSIVE] Jake Paul has publicly offered Jorge Masvidal $5million plus a percentage of PPV sales to fight him next: "Let's make it happen. That's the most you'll ever have gotten paid. Daddy Dana just has to let you out of your contract. You work for the UFC, you're a bitch." [IMPAULSIVE] 1. The ufc isn’t gonna let me go for chump change.2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face. twitter.com/michaelbensonn… 1. The ufc isn’t gonna let me go for chump change. 2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face. twitter.com/michaelbensonn…

Also Read Article Continues below

Jorge Masvidal countered Jake Paul's offer with a demand of $20 million. He further claimed that the promotion would be okay with it and would allow him to fight Paul for $20 million. Looking at the vast difference between the two offers, it is safe to say that we are not getting Paul vs. Masvidal anytime soon.

WATCH: Top 5 unbelievable moments of 2021 in the UFC!

Edited by Jack Cunningham