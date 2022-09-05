John Wayne Parr reacts to Superbon Singha Mawynn’s latest training clip

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn’s famous head kick is so destructive that even kickboxing legend John Wayne Parr wants to see it up close.

The 32-year-old Thai wrecking machine offered a preview of things to come as he ramped up his training ahead of his world title defense versus Chingiz Allazov in the co-main event of ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III. ONE’s next foray at American primetime takes place on September 30 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Superbon Singha Mawynn shared a clip of the intense sparring match, which elicited a teasing response from Parr. ‘Gunslinger’ commented that he wants to see the champion’s deadly signature move.

Parr wrote in the comments section of the post:

“I no see famous head kick.”

Superbon found humor in Parr’s reply and answered with laughing-crying emojis.

John Wayne Parr will likely have to wait until ONE on Prime Video 2 to witness Superbon’s terrifying Sunday punch. He’s likely taking it easy in practice and saving it up for the ultra-tough Azerbaijani-Belarusian challenger.

Superbon, after all, possesses arguably the most lethal one-hit KO weapon, not just in kickboxing – but in all of combat sports. The Banchamek Gym standout has been lighting up his opponents with that missile-like right head kick, en route to 113 career wins.

ONE fans witnessed the devastating power behind that kick when Superbon handed Giorgio Petrosyan only his second career loss via knockout last year. Superbon flattened one of the greatest kickboxers of all time, winning him the ONE Super Series Knockout of the Year in 2021.

John Wayne Parr, on the other hand, can throw a mean head kick as well. The Australian kickboxer retired with 99 career wins to his name, including 45 knockouts. His swansong came at ONE X, where he lost a unanimous decision verdict to Eduard Folayang.

Superbon Singha Mawynn doesn’t take anyone lightly

Superbon Singha Mawynn has remained unschathed in his first three fights under the ONE banner. The Thai fighter, who is a disciple of fabled Muay Thai fighter Sangtiennoi Sor. Rungroj, is a student of the game and always comes prepared against his opponents.

His confidence comes from his rigorous training, which he often shares with his fans on social media.

Check out this clip of Superbon landing kick after kick while dragging a heavy wheel through an uphill climb:

Superbon Singha Mawynn is now the pound-for-pound best kickboxer in the world and aims to add more to his legacy. The kickboxing savant has made it clear that he wants to conquer a second weight class, or even try his hand at Muay Thai and MMA.

For now, the only thing on his mind is to defend his belt for the second time against the dangerous Chingiz Allazov.

Edited by Harvey Leonard