Getting rid of female divisions would have no impact on UFC viewership or PPV numbers - John Wick-inspired Twitter thread of the most outrageous MMA fan opinions

UFC and MMA fans recently came up with some outrageous, as well as interesting, opinions about the fight game on social media.

Renowned MMA journalist Chamatkar Sandhu shared an image on Twitter where actor Keanu Reeves is seen surrounded by many guns. The image is from a promotional poster for the film John Wick: Chapter Two, where Reeves plays the protagonist. The image is often used by many as a meme on social media with regard to unpopular opinions.

Sandhu captioned the tweet, urging fans to share some of their most outrageous MMA opinions, and they didn't disappoint.

Quote this with a MMA opinion that will result in this...

In what surely has to be one of the most outrageous MMA opinions of all time, one fan claimed that if the UFC were to get rid of the female divisions, it would have no impact on viewership or pay-per-view numbers.

"If UFC got rid of the womens’ divisions, there would no impact on viewership numbers or PPV."

If UFC got rid of the womens' divisions, there would no impact on viewership numbers or PPV.

In another outrageous claim, another fan opined that Conor McGregor, who is 1-3 in his last four fights, should be the No.1-ranked fighter on the pound-for-pound list.

"Conor McGregor should be listed as the number 1 pound for pound fighter on the planet. He has won championships at 45 & 55 and has knockouts across 3 weight divisions. He is the definition of 'pound for pound'"





He has won championships at 45 & 55 and has knockouts across 3 weight divisions.



Conor McGregor should be listed as the number 1 pound for pound fighter on the planet. He has won championships at 45 & 55 and has knockouts across 3 weight divisions. He is the definition of "pound for pound"

Another fan seems to believe that Khabib Nurmagomedov "is the most overrated fighter in history" and that the Dagestani fighter's legacy wouldn't be as great as it is today had it not been for the win against Conor McGregor back in 2018.

Khabib is the most overrated fighter in history, and if it weren't for the rear naked choke on Conor, he would have gone down in history as just another champion

Check out some of the other outrageous takes below:

Jon Jones could never fight again and he'd still be the undisputed goat. 28-0 vs the best competition anybody has faced and you read that right. 28-0

Adesanya is massively overhyped and his last 3 fights showed that. He got bullied by Jan who beat him in both striking in wrestling. He couldn't finish Vettori and nearly got choked out and Whittaker beat him he proved that he is beatable.

There should only be two weight classes. 175 pounds over/under The other rule. If you initiate the takedown then you have 30 seconds to finish. Or stand them up. Second time in a round results in a loss of point.

Islam doesn't deserve a title shot, him beating 8 unranked fighters isn't enough (Thiago Moisés only got a rank after he was announced to fight Islam). Having ONE win over a top 10 ranked fighter doesn't get you a shot, he needs to fight the winner of Rafael v Rafael & Darniush.

Conor McGregor will never hold another belt, is virtually irrelevant in any weight class he's ever fought at and is barely a shadow of what he once was

Max wasn't even close to beating Volk in the rematch, got out striked in every round even though he's supposed to be a volume striker… but y'all don't want to talk bout dat

M Anthony Harris {Echoes of Memory out NOW!} @MAnthonyHarris1



Beneil Dariush is the best fight for Olivera and might be the fight of the year.



Zhang Weili won the rematch against Rose.



Jon Jones dominated Thiago Santos the whole fight. Beneil Dariush is the best fight for Olivera and might be the fight of the year. Zhang Weili won the rematch against Rose. Petr Yan always got judge privilege and he lost to Sandhagen.

Jon Jones has never, at any point in his career, been among the five best fighters in the sport and only during a few brief periods scratched the top 10.

Female fighters competing in the UFC can sell pay-per-views just as well as their male counterparts

Women's MMA is growing in popularity and female fighters can very well give male fighters a run for their money. Three of the 10 highest-selling pay-per-view events in UFC history were headlined by women.

Several women's fights are widely considered to be some of the greatest matchups of all time, the most recent example being the five-round barnburner that took place between Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk back in 2020.

The fight was loved so much by fans that the promotion is running it back at the upcoming UFC 275 pay-per-view event.

Dominant fighters like former two-division champion Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko are very popular. They can draw massive eyeballs and sell PPV events by themselves when they're competing inside the octagon.

Former women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey is one of the very few individuals who helped put the UFC on the map. Her popularity surpassed her male counterparts by a country mile before a certain Conor McGregor joined the promotion.

Rousey was a massive pay-per-view draw and has headlined six PPVs during her stint in the promotion. She was also one of the main reasons why the promotion started a women's roster in the first place.

Rousey was also one of the highest-paid fighters at the time and remains arguably the most popular female fighter to have ever set foot inside the cage.

