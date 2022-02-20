What is the real name of UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker?

Johnny Walker's real name is Walker Johnny da Silva Barra Souza. However, the light heavyweight prefers to introduce himself as Walker Johnny. The similarity between his name and that of a whiskey brand has only bolstered his popularity in the MMA community, considering its unique nature.

While in conversation with MMA Junkie, Walker explained that his name had nothing to do with the alcoholic beverage. He even revealed that his father did not even indulge in the consumption of alcohol.

Interestingly, his mother insisted that all her children have names starting with the letter 'J', which is why Johnny was bestowed upon him. The Brazilian has had to explain himself on multiple occasions but rest assured, he has embraced his unique and quirky name.

"My name is Walker Johnny. It's like half name come from my dad and half come from my mum. Because my mom called Joelma with J, and my sister's called Joyce with J. Then my mom chose Johnny with J. And my dad's called Walter. Then he put like similar to his name like Walker. Then Walker Johnny... This is my name, this is Johnny Walker. I come to make history."

Johnny Walker is 1-4 in his last five fights

Johnny Walker's UFC 244 loss, in which he was finished in the first round at the hands of Corey Anderson, marked a dip in form. At the time, Walker was in incredible shape, boasting of an unbeaten record in the UFC.

He subsequently suffered a unanimous decision loss against Nikita Krylov at UFC Fight Night 170 in March 2020. This disappointing performance was followed by a Round 1 TKO of Ryan Spann at UFC Vegas 11 in September 2020.

Coming off a win, Walker hoped for a change in his fortune. However, he walked into yet another unsuccessful outing against Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC Vegas 38. The 29-year-old was bested by way of unanimous decision at the end of five rounds.

Johnny Walker's first-round KO setback at UFC Vegas 48 against Jamahal Hill marks his second consecutive loss. He is now 1-4 in his last five fights inside the octagon.

Jamahal Hill knocked Walker out on his feet in the first frame of their clash with an overhand right to the temple. 'Sweet Dreams' followed his strike up with yet another right before referee Jason Herzog could jump in to call a stop to the action.

Johnny Walker started the fight quite strong, exhibiting his usual confidence with a series of flashy moves and head kicks. However, Hill was not one to back down as he patiently pushed forth and picked up the win.

