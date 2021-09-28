Watch: When UFC's Johnny Walker dislocated his shoulder celebrating with the worm dance

Johnny Walker is known for his extreme celebrations, sense of humor, and antics inside and outside the octagon. The enigmatic Brazilian's characteristics were on full display after his fight against Misha Cirkunov at UFC 235 in 2018.

After winning via TKO (flying knees) in the very first exchange, Walker celebrated by performing the worm dance. However, the celebration was cut short as he dislocated his shoulder.

Take a look at the celebration below:

He clearly took the incident light-heartedly. He was seen laughing about it with UFC commentator Joe Rogan in the post-fight interview. Walker said:

"If I survive myself, I can survive anyone other [opponent]."

Watch Johnny Walker's full post-fight interview below:

This was not the only time the Brazilian has celebrated with the worm.

At UFC Fight Night 144: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2, Walker faced Justin Ledet. After knocking Ledet out in 15 seconds, Walker celebrated with his trademark dance in the center of the octagon.

Watch the video below:

Namu @bioniclegamer johnny walker doing the worm next to someones lifeless body is the funniest thing ive seen johnny walker doing the worm next to someones lifeless body is the funniest thing ive seen https://t.co/RvfoonXGuN

Johnny Walker's momentum was derailed by Corey Anderson at UFC 244.

'Overtime' landed a huge right hand on Walker that stunned the 29-year-old Brazilian. A hobbled Walker was soon unable to defend himself and the referee stopped the contest. The defeat to Anderson marked Walker's first loss in the UFC.

Johnny Walker will face Thiago Santos on October 2

Johnny Walker will return to the octagon in October against Thiago 'Marreta' Santos at UFC Vegas 38.

Walker last fought at UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley in September 2020. The Brazilian beat Ryan Spann in a back-and-forth encounter. Walker bounced back from two knockdowns in the fight. He will look to take this momentum into his encounter against Thiago Santos.

Watch Johnny Walker vs. Ryan Spann below:

Thiago Santos is currently on a three-fight skid. He last fought at UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya. He lost a unanimous decision to Aleksandr Rakic. Before that, he picked up losses against Glover Teixeira and Jon Jones.

