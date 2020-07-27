Johnny Walker vs Ryan Spann reportedly in the works for UFC 253

According to an initial report from ESPN's Brett Okamoto, UFC is reportedly on the verge of officially adding another fight to the UFC 253 fight card, as Light Heavyweight sensation Johnny Walker is set for a clash against Ryan Spann.

The report has suggested that a fight between the two Light Heavyweight prospects has been added to the undercard of this year's UFC 253 card. However, as of now, nothing has been officially announced by UFC itself.

The UFC 253 pay-per-view is scheduled for September 19th and as of now, a venue or a location hasn't been confirmed for the pay-per-view. The PPV will feature an exciting main event between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa, as 'The Last Stylebender' is set to defend the UFC Middleweight Title against the hard-hitting Brazilian fighter.

Previous reports also suggested that a Lightweight Title bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje could possibly be on the cards for the fight. However, according to UFC President, Dana White, 'The Eagle' is permitted to take as much time as he wants in order to mourn the death of his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Johnny Walker vs Ryan Spann in the works for UFC 253

Johnny Walker is considered to be one of the most exciting and charismatic fighters in the UFC right now. The Brazilian sensation is currently the #13 ranked Light Heavyweight in the UFC and holds a record of 3-2 in the promotion.

Walker got off to a great start in the promotion after beating the likes of Misha Cirkunov, Justin Ledet, and Khalil Rountree, and he compiled these wins in stunning knockout fashion. However, in Johnny Walker's last two fights, he was dropped by Nikita Krylov and was also the victim of a brutal KO by Corey Anderson.

Ryan Spann, on the other hand, is the #14th ranked UFC Light Heavyweight and has a perfect record of 4-0 in the promotion. He currently holds wins over the likes of Sam Alvey, Devin Clark, Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, and Luis Henrique, and his fight against Johnny Walker should be a solid affair.