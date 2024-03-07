"Joker shivering in his boots" - Fans play along as Conor McGregor recreates Heath Ledger's iconic 'The Dark Knight' scene in latest post

Two weeks away from his official cinematic debut, Conor McGregor is enjoying his life outside of the octagon.

Focusing his efforts on the promotion of 'Road House' ahead of its release on March 21, McGregor released a new series of posts on Instagram featuring co-star Jake Gyllenhaal. In the post, McGregor alludes to the 'Batman' franchise in an all-black suit.

Hanging out of the window of his limousine, McGregor captioned the post:

"Gotham is mine."

Fans found the humor in the post, with many commenting on 'The Notorious' seemingly mirroring the character the 'Joker' from 'Batman.'

One fan commented:

"Joker shivering in his boots rn"

Fan commenting on Conor McGregor's post alluding to the Joker [via @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

While recognizing the reference to 'Batman,' many other fans took the post as a sign that the former two-division champion would not return to the octagon. Having already developed a lavish lifestyle, fans predicted the addition of a potential acting career would cause the end of McGregor's desire to fight.

Other fans wrote:

"Conor Wayne"

"Bro ain't fighting again"

"Bro looks different in every post"

"Bro is a movie star now"

View more fan reactions to Conor McGregor's recent Instagram post:

Fan reactions to Conor McGregor's 'Batman' Instagram post [via @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

Conor McGregor insists on his return at UFC 303 amid upcoming movie debut in 'Road House'

Conor McGregor is just two weeks away from potentially the beginning of an acting career but insists he will return to the octagon.

Just two weeks out from the debut of 'Road House' on Amazon Prime Video, McGregor doubled down on his previous New Year's Eve announcement, claiming his UFC return would be on June 29 against Michael Chandler.

While initially claiming headlines, McGregor's social media fight announcement was disregarded by Dana White, who told Pat McAfee that the matchup was 'hopefully' being targeted for the Fall.

As of March 7, the fight has yet to be confirmed, and the official status of McGregor's return remains up in the air.

Since the announcement of the UFC 300 main event featuring Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill, White has not made any further major fight announcements for future fight cards.