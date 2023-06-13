While NBA's two-time MVP Nikola Jokic commands the court with his impressive basketball skills, his older brother Nemanja Jokic has embarked on a thrilling journey in the world of mixed martial arts.

Since his debut as an MMA fighter in 2019, Nemanja Jokic has proven his mettle inside the ring, maintaining a perfect undefeated record of 3-0, with each victory secured by a devastating knockout.

Nemanja Jokic made his highly awaited Muay Thai debut at Sparta AVM 10-MUAY THAI. Stepping into the ring against opponent William Vandervier, Jokic demonstrated exceptional prowess that left the crowd spellbound.

Right from the opening bell, it was evident that Nemanja was in a league of his own. His finesse and control overshadowed Vandervier's desperate and wild swings, sealing the fate of the fight.

In the first round, Jokic's brother unleashed a powerful strike that sent Vandervier crashing to the canvas. To the surprise of many, Vandervier quickly rose to his feet, displaying admirable resilience. Yet, his determination would soon be tested once again.

Nemanja continued his relentless assault, tactfully dropping his guard at times, only to strike back with precision. It was during one of these calculated moments that a third devastating blow connected with Vandervier's chin, rendering him down on his knees. The referee promptly intervened, recognizing that Vandervier was in no condition to continue.

Check out the knockout below:

Poll : 0 votes