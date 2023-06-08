Which Jokic brother is an MMA fighter? Here's his professional fighting record

The second eldest Jokic brother is a professional undefeated MMA fighter and has also competed in amateur Muay Thai tournaments.

The Jokic brothers are undoubtedly among the most well-known siblings in the NBA. While two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is easily the most famous of the three brothers, the Denver Nuggets superstar has an older brother, Nemanja, who is an MMA fighter.

Nemanja Jokic is the middle child of the Jokic family. Like his siblings, the 38-year-old began his professional career as a hooper in college, competing as a D1 basketball player at the University of Detroit Mercy. Despite being the shortest of the Jokic brothers at 6’6, he averaged an impressive 3.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.

The 38-year-old Jokic brother is also a professional fighter and made his MMA debut in 2018. While Nemanja Jokic has not been an active competitor recently, he remains undefeated as a mixed martial artist with a 3-0 record. All three of his victories came by way of knockout.

The second eldest Jokic brother also competed in amateur Muay Thai, facing William Vandervier at the SCL: Army vs. Marines 10 event in 2021. Nemanja Jokic dominated the entire fight before knocking his opponent out with a spectacular and devastating head kick.

Strahinja Jokic, the eldest Jokic brother, is also a basketball player and is credited for inspiring Nikola Jokic to pursue the sport. Standing at 6’8", the Serbian native played basketball in Europe for most of his career.

Jokic brother MMA: Who is Nemanja Jokic's father, Branislav Jokic?

While the Jokic family can afford a luxurious lifestyle today thanks to their success, the three brothers come from humble beginnings; raised by their father, who was an agricultural engineer, and their mother. Their household also included their grandmother.

According to news outlet Diaro AS, Branislav Jokic and his family lived in a tiny two-bedroom apartment with a single kitchen and bathroom.

Despite the home being cramped, they were never short of guests staying over. The house also had a small basketball hoop which the brothers used to develop their passion for hooping at a young age.

