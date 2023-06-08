"He’s our Shaq"- Nuggets fans in awe of Nikola Jokic who creates NBA Finals history as Denver takes a 2-1 lead

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic shone brightest for the team when it needed him to. With a historical performance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Nuggets fans had nothing but praise for the Serbian superstar.

Jokic has often been lauded as one of the best players in the world. Considering his versatility in the Nuggets system, the 28-year-old has provided Denver with some key performances to see them through to wins.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat was no exception. Jokic notched 32 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists in the game while leading Denver to a 109-94 win on the road. Additionally, it is the first 30-20-10 performance in NBA history.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

ESPN @espn



Incredible. NIKOLA JOKIC DROPS THE FIRST 30-20-10 GAME IN NBA FINALS HISTORYIncredible. NIKOLA JOKIC DROPS THE FIRST 30-20-10 GAME IN NBA FINALS HISTORY‼️Incredible. https://t.co/6zkXzRgQka

"The Joker" has produced consistent performances throughout the postseason. Now doing it on the biggest stage, fans have nothing but praise for him. With several fans reacting to his last performance on social media, we took a look at some reactions on Twitter.

Here are some of the best ones:

"He’s our Shaq," a fan tweeted.

"Jokic is always proving why he got robbed of MVP this season," another tweet read.

warriorszone @Warriorszone19 @espn Jokic is always proving why he got robbed of MVP this season @espn Jokic is always proving why he got robbed of MVP this season

. @MurraySlides @TheHoopCentral Show me curry or Emflop doing this please @TheHoopCentral Show me curry or Emflop doing this please

Zodiac @esiW_Zodiac @TheHoopCentral I am now a nuggets bandwagon fan @TheHoopCentral I am now a nuggets bandwagon fan

Nikola Jokic's stellar performance helped Denver take a much-needed win in the series against the Heat. With the result stealing back some momentum in their favor, the Nuggets find themselves back on track to winning their first championship in franchise history.

Read: "All are workhorses, they all studied their craft" - Jeff Green on what puts Nikola Jokic in league of NBA legends

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray masterclass in Game 3

Nikola Jokic's individual brilliance was matched by his star teammate Jamal Murray in Game 3. Although the duo has been particularly special this entire postseason, it has stepped up to the occasion on the big stage.

Jokic's triple-double was paired with Murray's own, who notched 34 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists on the night while shooting an incredible 12-22 from the field.

The pair combined for a total of 66 points, which made up for the lack of scoring from the rest of the team.

In this regard, it is safe to say that "The Joker" and Murray have quietly established themselves as one of the most successful duos in the league. While the potential for this has been cultivated over the years, fans are elated to see it come to fruition.

As a young duo with a lot of room to grow, Denver will hope to see them achieve Finals success this year. With only two wins separating the Nuggets from the title, the team are in position to close things out on their homecourt by Game 5.

Poll : 0 votes