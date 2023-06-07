"All are workhorses, they all studied their craft" - Jeff Green on what puts Nikola Jokic in league of NBA legends

Nikola Jokic is the latest in a long line of legendary teammates of Jeff Green. The journeyman veteran has played for 12 teams since being drafted fifth overall in the 2007 NBA Draft. Green has also called eight NBA MVPs, including Jokic, his teammate, giving him plenty of insight on playing alongside great players.

Jokic and Green are currently teammates on the Denver Nuggets as both players, and the franchise, attempt to win their first ring. Speaking with Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine of SiriusXM NBA Radio ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Green discussed the similarties between Jokic, Kevin Durant and LeBron James, stating:

"You look at all three, the basketball IQ of all three, off the charts. All are workhorses, they all studied their craft and they all believe in what they do. All three have great qualities to be where they're at. All-Stars, All-NBA, whatever accolades they've received, they deserved. The work they've put in, I've seen it first hand obviously with all three. The work they've put in is unmatched."

Jeff Green continued:

"They put themselves in a great position to be called the best in the game. Nikola, I think now, he's at the point where he's being talked about as being the best in the game. Especially if we win this championship, I think you can consider him as one of the best players in the NBA. It's well deserved, they all work hard and they all study what they do and they don't take it for granted."

Check out Jeff Green's comparison of Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant and LeBron James below:

While Jokic has already joined Durant and James as NBA MVPs, he looking to join them as NBA champions. The Nuggets are currently tied 1-1 in the series with the Miami Heat ahead of tonight's Game 3.

How has Nikola Jokic performed in the 2022-2023 season?

Nikola Jokic entered the 2022-2023 season coming off back-to-back MVP campaigns. The big knock on him had been his lack of postseason success. Jokic had another strong regular season in which he averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 63.2% from the field, 38.3% from three-point range and 82.2% from the free-throw line.

His production has improved over 17 postseason games. Jokic has averaged 30.4 points, 12.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 54.5% from the field, 46.9% from three-point range and 79.5% from the free-throw line. He will, however, need to maintain his production as the Denver Nuggets are three wins away from their first title in franchise history.

Check out Nikola Jokic's postseason highlights below:

