Conor McGregor got to feel pretty good about this - Jon Anik on what Charles Oliveira getting stripped of belt means for the UFC lightweight division

UFC 274 is under a new controversy as Charles Oliveira has been stripped of his lightweight belt after coming in half a pound over the 155lbs championship limit. Jon Anik has weighed in on the situation, suggesting that the developments would be good news for the lightweight division, especially Irish megastar Conor McGregor.

Speaking to 'The Schmo', the UFC color commentator discussed Oliveira's motivation to go ahead with the scheduled bout with Justin Gaethje. He also opined that 'Notorious' would feel good about the whole situation. Here's what Anik said:

"We always thought if something like this happened, what would be the motivation for Charles Oliveira or somebody in his position to actually compete? And I guess, it's money and also the fact that he needs to reclaim, sort of, that No.1 contender status. Certainly, if you're Conor McGregor sitting home on vacation or wherever you are, you got to feel pretty good about this."

Watch Jon Anik discuss Charles Oliveira's situation at UFC 274 below:

Oliveira was forced to relinquish the title after failing to make championship weight at the official weigh-ins. This means that if the Brazilian succeeds in defeating his American rival, he will not win the title. However, if Gaethje picks up a win this Saturday, he will be crowned the new champion.

Check out part of the UFC's statement, as quoted on Twitter by Shaheen Al-Shatti of MMA Fighting:

Shaheen Al-Shatti @shaunalshatti Per the UFC, "If Charles Oliveira wins, he will be the No. 1 contender for the vacant Lightweight Championship and will fight the next challenger for the undisputed title belt at a time and place to be determined." #UFC274 Per the UFC, "If Charles Oliveira wins, he will be the No. 1 contender for the vacant Lightweight Championship and will fight the next challenger for the undisputed title belt at a time and place to be determined." #UFC274

Conor McGregor has previously expressed interest in getting right into the title picture upon his octagon return. The latest development has led fans to speculate that it could open doors for the Irishman to challenge for the lightweight gold in his UFC comeback.

Charles Oliveira issues statement after missing weight for UFC 274 bout against Justin Gaethje

Charles Oliveira was scheduled to make his second title defense against Justin Gaethje at the UFC 274 pay-per-view. However, the Brazilian will now be fighting to claim his status as the No.1 contender for the belt.

While a lot has been said since he was stripped of the title, 'Do Bronx' addressed the situation during an interview with ESPN MMA’s Megan Olivi. Here's what Oliveira said through a translator:

“The champion has a name, his name is Charles Oliveira. And the story is, 'I went up to my room, and I made weight in the UFC scale on Thursday night. Go up to my room, did not consume anything - no water, no food, no anything. I swear to God, in the name of my daughter, the most sacred thing in my life. I went to bed, wake up the following day, on UFC scale, it’s a pound over. I’m looking at it, it’s a kilogram over, actually. I’m one over, and I don’t understand what happened.' I mean, we work, we’re professionals. I did not do anything wrong. To me, it didn’t make sense.”

Watch Oliveira's full interview with ESPN MMA below:

This is the first time in UFC history that a champion has failed to make weight ahead of their title clash. However, the bout will continue as scheduled and only Gaethje will be eligible to win the lightweight title.

Edited by Aziel Karthak