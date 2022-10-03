Jon Anik fight record: Has the UFC commentator ever fought?

Jon Anik is yet to compete in either professional or amateur MMA. However, the UFC commentator has previously hinted at the possibility of an amateur MMA debut. While posting on Twitter and Instagram, Anik stated that he was training for his potential debut back in 2021.

As of yet, the commentator is yet to step into the cage. Anik stated that he would be open to fighting for charity under amateur MMA rules.

See the Twitter posts and quotes here:

"Prepping for my possible amateur MMA debut @ihpfit w/ one of the best in the business. Grateful to have learned and suffered at the hands of @jcsantanaihp and @teamrsvp."

All @gilbert_burns’ idea, for the record. 🏼 instagram.com/p/CMzj5deh-wg/… Prepping for my possible amateur MMA debut @ihpfit w/ one of the best in the business. Grateful to have learned and suffered at the hands of @jcsantanaihp and @teamrsvp.All @gilbert_burns’ idea, for the record. Prepping for my possible amateur MMA debut @ihpfit w/ one of the best in the business. Grateful to have learned and suffered at the hands of @jcsantanaihp and @teamrsvp. All @gilbert_burns’ idea, for the record. 😅 🙏🏼 instagram.com/p/CMzj5deh-wg/…

When asked if he was serious about stepping into the cage, Jon Anik jokingly replied:

"No. My identical twin bro can and will get it. For charity. With headgear. Respect to the real athletes."

Jon Anik joined the UFC back in 2011 and made his broadcast debut at UFC on FOX: Guillard vs. Miller. Anik is now a household name within the MMA world and is present during all of the UFC's major pay-per-view events. The 44-year-old studied political journalism in college.

Why does Jon Anik have a '209' tattoo?

As mentioned, Anik is a household name within the MMA world. However, many hardcore fans might not know why the UFC commentator has a '209' tattoo.

Anik made a bet that if Nate Diaz beat Conor McGregor at UFC 196, he would get the '209' tattoo after the bout.

The UFC commentator proved he was a man of his word and got the tattoo back in 2016. The tattoo is on Anik's arm and is clearly visible, which gained the 44-year-old a lot of respect for keeping his end of the deal.

Listen to Anik speak about the '209' tattoo here:

Nate Diaz shocked the world by submitting Conor McGregor in the second round of their pay-per-view bout. The fight was the main event at UFC 196.

'209' is the area code for Stockton, California. It is the birthplace of Nate Diaz and his brother Nick Diaz. Both fighters are known for their "gangster" mentality after surviving a tough upbringing in Stockton. So, getting the '209' tattoo was Anik's way of showing Nate Diaz respect. Jon Anik has not made anymore tattoo bets since this infamous event.

