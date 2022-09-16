"I marvel at Conor McGregor" - Jon Anik names Irishman's "most elite" ability and it has nothing to do with fighting

UFC commentator Jon Anik has revealed what he believes to be Conor McGregor's greatest skill.

To this day, the Irishman has been the most popular UFC fighter in history, thanks in large part to his spectacular performances from 2013 to 2016. However, Anik is of the opinion that fighting isn't even McGregor's greatest ability.

As far as the play-by-play announcer is concerned, McGregor's ability to captivate fans with his words is what sets him apart from others. During an interview with Mike Heck of MMA Fighting, Anik said:

"I was talking to someone recently who suggested that Conor McGregor is an amazing athlete. But his ability to articulate himself in the moment and say things that are not pre-rehearsed, that's probably the most elite ability that Conor McGregor has. As an orator myself, I marvel at Conor McGregor."

Catch Jon Anik's comments below:

Indeed, McGregor is remembered by many for his iconic quotes. His remarks such as "I would like to take my chance to apologize to absolutely nobody" and "We're not here to take part, we're here to takeover" are regarded as some of the most memorable one-liners in sports.

Jon Anik believes the UFC is better with Conor McGregor

McGregor has shown signs of decline over his past few fights. The former two-division UFC champion hasn't been victorious in the cage since 2020 and is currently on the heels of back-to-back TKO losses to Dustin Poirier.

Nonetheless, Anik still believes the UFC is simply better off with McGregor involved. During a previous interview with MMA Junkie, Anik said:

"This sport is better when Conor McGregor is in it. If Kamaru Usman or another champion is headlining a pay-per-view, maybe I do five or seven media hits during the week. I’ve had over three dozen requests because McGregor is headlining."

Check out the post below:

The Dublin native has spent over a year recovering from a freak injury he suffered in the main event of UFC 264. UFC president Dana White estimated that the Irish megastar will make his long-awaited return later this year or in early 2023.

It's still unknown who McGregor is going to face when he comes back, though. In past interviews, 'The Notorious' insisted that he will fight for a UFC title when he steps back in the octagon.

