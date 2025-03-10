Jon Anik reacts after Israel Adesanya points out Joe Rogan calling female UFC 313 fighter a "young man"

Jon Anik has shared his reaction to Israel Adesanya pointing out Joe Rogan mistakenly calling Iasmin Lucindo a young man. Lucindo faced the challenge of Amanda Lemos in a women's strawweight bout at UFC 313 last Saturday.

Lemos was ranked #5 in the strawweight rankings whereas Lucindo was ranked #7. The fight didn't deliver as fans had expected, as Lemos couldn't add to her highlight reel in a lackluster bout. In a grappling heavy fight, Lemos won by unanimous decision. The result also put an end to Lucindo's four-fight win streak.

Former UFC middleweight champion Adesanya was enjoying watching the pay-per-view with friends and family when he spotted UFC commentator Rogan mistakenly calling Lucindo a man. In a post on Instagram, he said:

"What did Joe Rogan just say? 😂 #ufc #UFC313"

UFC commentator Jon Anik commented on the post and wrote:

"LOLOL"

Check out Jon Anik's comment below:

Screenshot of Jon Anik's comment below.

Joe Rogan shares his opinion on Power Slap

UFC commentator and life-long mixed martial artist Joe Rogan recently gave his opinion on Power Slap.

In episode #2286 of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast with Antonio Brown, Rogan said he has resisted Dana White's attempts to convince him to give the sport a chance. He said:

"Fight Night in Vegas is amazing. And then they have slap fight. Talk about CTE ESPN. Slap fight is on Friday night. That should be on CTE ESPN. You should cover slap-fighting. Bro, dude's are getting just knocked into another dimension with a slap. It's so crazy to watch. I just don't understand why people are signing up for that."

He added:

"Cause the thing about fighting is you're trying to not get hit. If punches are coming, you're trying to turn away, you're trying to move, you're trying to get your head off center-line. If you're slapping, you're 100% gonna get hit. You just have to sit there and take it. And every time, it's full blast, every time you're standing still. It's so crazy. Dana White keeps trying to get me to come see it. I'm like, 'Okay. I'll go. I'll go to one of these.' But it's just so nuts."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on Power Slap (1:11:55):

