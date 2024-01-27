Jon Anik responds after receiving encouraging words of support from UFC vet amid MMA fanbase negativity

Jon Anik recently found himself uplifted by the supportive words of a UFC veteran amidst a deluge of negativity from MMA fans.

The UFC play-by-play commentator recently expressed his exhaustion with the relentless barrage of negative comments, social media posts and messages from the MMA fanbase, especially following UFC 297.

UFC welterweight veteran Matt Brown recently voiced his support for Anik on X, highlighting that the majority of fans appreciate the 45-year-old broadcaster's contributions to MMA. 'The Immortal' dismissed the negative comments, suggesting that they stem from unhappy individuals projecting negativity onto public spaces.

Anik replied:

"Appreciate you very much, brother. And everyone else…🙏🏼🤝"

Anik garnered attention within the MMA community earlier this week when he shared on his podcast that he is "growing tired" of the vocal and often negative portion of the audience who seem resistant to engaging in thoughtful discussions about the sport.

Anik faced criticism on social media for his judgment in the UFC 297 main event, where he backed Dricus du Plessis. Following a closely contested 25-minute bout, 'Stillknocks' secured a split decision victory over champion Sean Strickland, securing the UFC middleweight title.

The UFC 297 main event divided opinions within the MMA community on the winner, with UFC CEO Dana White scoring the bout in favor of Strickland. A surge of Strickland supporters criticized the decision, targeting both those who disagreed and individuals, such as Anik, who sided with it.

Sean Strickland counters Jon Anik's opinion on MMA fans, proposes switch to NFL

Sean Strickland recently defended MMA fans after Jon Anik expressed frustration with the discord he received from those who argued that Dricus du Plessis defeated 'Tarzan' at UFC 297.

Strickland criticized Anik on X and accused the UFC commentator of lacking gratitude towards the promotion's fan base:

"What I’d say to Jon Anik calling MMA fans 'the lowest common denominator'. These people are way you have a paycheck, and you make way more than most... Maybe the NFL is a better choice for you than MMA... Also, you guys are a bunch of savage c*nts. I’m here for it....."

