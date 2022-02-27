"As dominant as any lightweight in the world" - Jon Anik surprised by the notion that Islam Makhachev "is not worthy" of a title shot

UFC commentator Jon Anik has made it clear that Islam Makhachev is worthy of a shot at the UFC lightweight championship. At UFC Vegas 49, Makhachev extended his winning run to 10 fights by beating Bobby Green.

Makhachev's first-round victory over the veteran Green certainly put the entire lightweight division on notice. Many, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, believe that the Dagestani star should be in contention to fight for the title in his next bout.

The same goes for Jon Anik, who responded to a fan's claim on Twitter that Makhachev's resume lacked big-name wins to warrant a title shot. Anik suggested that Makhachev is as dominant as any 155 lb fighter in the world right now. He also believes that the Russian will be favored to beat anyone from the division at the moment:

"10 straight wins. Forget the rankings. He is as dominant as any lightweight in the world and would likely be favored to beat anyone in the division. Also, this is just my opinion, hoss. I don’t speak for the promotion but the notion that Islam is not worthy is crazy (to me!)…"

Here's Jon Anik's response on Twitter:

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Islam Makhachev is on a different level right now

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes his longtime teammate and good friend, Islam Makhachev, should receive a title shot in the near future. Makhachev is on the back of yet another dominant win and Nurmagomedov feels that his fellow Dagestani is on a different level at the moment.

While speaking to the UFC, 'The Eagle' advocated for a title fight between Makhachev and Charles Oliveira at some point down the road:

"Islam on a different level right now. He need someone like high-level fighter, like same win streak, like Charles Oliveira. They have to make this fight. If Charles beat Justin Gaethje, it's going to be [an] amazing fight, it's going to be a huge fight for UFC."

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov speak to the UFC after Makhachev's win below:

The next UFC lightweight title fight is reportedly going to feature Charles Oliveira defending his belt against Justin Gaethje. The bout is yet to be officially announced by the promotion. However, UFC president Dana White has suggested that 'The Highlight' is indeed next in line.

