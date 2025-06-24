Jon Jones allegedly threatens police officer in newly surfaced body cam footage from car crash incident

Jon Jones continues his broader history of losing UFC gold due to outside-the-cage decisions, as well as reported issues with law enforcement. Jones' police interactions have not been an anomalous thing over the years for the now-retired fighter, who seems to potentially find himself in similar hot water yet again from a Feb. 21 incident in New Mexico.

This reported Jon Jones legal case is centered on issues stemming from a February traffic stop that has since become public knowledge per TMZ Sports. Also, The Albuquerque Journal was able to obtain body cam footage of the incident that involved an individual over the phone, who is thought to be Jon Jones, seemingly making threats to the on-scene officer.

This reportedly transpired as said officer was questioning an unidentified woman who appeared not to have sufficient coverage over her lower body. This seemingly intoxicated person in the passenger seat of the wrecked car claimed that Jones was the one who had been driving.

Trending

The woman allegedly claimed that Jones took off after the accident. But, at a certain point in the video, she made a phone call to an individual that she claimed was Jones before handing the phone to the officer. The person who reportedly was Jones on the other end of the line was also seemingly inebriated during the conversation.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check the body cam footage of this reported Jones police officer situation below:

Expand Tweet

The reported Jon Jones police situation continued

The man on the other end of this phone call, who was said to have been Jon Jones, made some rambling, disjointed comments to the officer in the footage, saying [per TMZ Sports]:

"My brothers, they kill people for way less."

The officer then called backup, relayed to the arriving officer the seemingly threatening nature of the comments, and returned a call to the man who had made those comments, who is reportedly the former two-division UFC champion.

The Rochester native was since hit with a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident, which came for Jones on June 17.

Jones' attorney Christopher Dodd has since denied to TMZ Sports that 'Bones' was not driving that night, that he was not in the car, and that 'this baseless case' (to use his operative wording) would end up being dismissed.

A court hearing for this Jones case will transpire on July 24 and will see a subsequent chapter unfurl in the unfortunate story of Jones' issues with police officers.

Jon Jones entered the cage for what seems to be the final time last November, when he finished Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 to defend his heavyweight crown before announcing his retirement from MMA last weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dylan Bowker @DylanBowker on Twitter and Linked In



@DylanJamesBowker on Instagram and Facebook Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.