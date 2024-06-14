Jon Jones announces video game he is set to star in: "Vice and Virtue"

Jon Jones appears to be branching out to explore potential new career options. As the current UFC heavyweight champion, Jones has been open about his desire to only fight for a couple more years.

In a now-deleted Instagram and X post, Jones announced to fans that he is set to star in a new video game. 'Bones' claimed that the new game would be called "Vice and Virtue" by Raini Studios but deleted the post just hours after publishing it.

Jones wrote:

"I've always loved video games, and now I'm starring in my own! Vice and Virtue by @raini_studios. Coming soon."

Jon Jones announced a new video game starring himself before deleting the post. [via @jonnybones on X]

It is unclear why Jones deleted the post, but it can be assumed that the fighter prematurely made the announcement sooner than Raini Studios' liking.

Jones, 36, is expected to make at least one more defense of his current title against former champion Stipe Miocic before closing the book on his career. But, he is currently recovering from a torn pectoral muscle.

Raini Studios confirms Jon Jones' video game announcement

Less than an hour after Jon Jones announced his new video game, the parent company of the game, Raini Studios, confirmed the announcement with their own tweet.

Raini Studios quote-tweeted Jones' deleted tweet, confirming their partnership with 'Bones' in the new game "Vice and Virtue."

Neither Jones nor Raini Studios gave any indication of what the game would be about or how big the UFC champion's role would be in it. The 36-year-old claimed that he would be "starring" in it but did not define the capacity in which he would be featured.

Raini Studios defines itself as a "blockchain gaming studio and NFT platform" on its company website. No further details on Jones' partnership with the company were released.