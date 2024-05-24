Jon Jones answers if Dustin Poirier will beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 302

Jon Jones recently weighed in on the upcoming UFC 302 main event between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier, which is scheduled to take place next Saturday. He also answered whether he believes 'The Diamond' can dethrone the Dagestani and capture the lightweight championship.

The bout will be the Louisiana native's third lightweight title attempt, so there is a lot at stake because it could be his last opportunity to become lightweight champion. He is coming off an impressive second-round knockout win over Benoit Saint Denis this past March at UFC 299, so he has plenty of momentum.

The reigning UFC heavyweight champion recently reacted after coming across a tweet regarding 'The Diamond' possibly retiring after his title fight. The response led to a series of questions from fans including whether Jones believes that Poirier can win the title. He responded with a two word reply that made it clear he is rooting for the challenger:

"Hope so"

Check out Jones' tweet regarding Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier below:

Jones' tweet regarding Makhachev vs. Poirier [Image courtesy: @JonnyBones - X]

Jon Jones shares his thoughts on whether Dustin Poirier will reconsider retirement

Jon Jones was one of many in the MMA community that shared their reaction to Dustin Poirier revealing that he could possibly retire regardless of the result of next weekend's lightweight title clash.

If 'The Diamond' wins, that could be a perfect ending to his legendary career as he could retire as the UFC lightweight champion.

Jones recently answered a few questions regarding the lightweight main event and mentioned that 'The Diamond' could possibly reconsider retirement. He noted that the thought of defending the title could be enticing. He wrote:

"Dustin [Poirier] being tempted to defend the title if he wins would be understandable."

Check out Jon Jones' tweet below:

Jones' tweet regarding Poirier reconsidering retirement [Image courtesy: @JonnyBones - X]