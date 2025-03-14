Jon Jones asked to stop running by Magomed Ankalaev after latter brings up 'Bones' tweet from May 2024

Magomed Ankalaev, the current light heavyweight champion, recently fired off shots at the consensus greatest UFC 205-pounder ever, Jon Jones, who now holds the UFC heavyweight title. A rumored matchup between 'Bones' and interim titleholder Tom Aspinall is one of the biggest fights the promotion can make.

Ankalaev spotlighted a tweet from May 2024 wherein Jones argued against a fight with England's Aspinall. The American wrote:

"You actually think me fighting Tom [Aspinall] would be more massive than Alex [Pereira] and I colliding? Tom only matters in the UK, newflash. Pereira is one of the most polarizing figures this sport has seen. Tom's a contender who won a belt against another contender."

'Bones' added:

"We had to save Madison Square Gardens main event. I'm thinking dollar signs, legacy, big picture here. Not what UK fans are dying to see. Literally just went through it with the French fans."

Retweeting the message from Jones posted over ten months ago, Ankalaev wrote:

"BIG ANK TIME stop running"

Check out Jon Jones and Magomed Ankalaev's posts below:

Magomed Ankalaev continues to chastise Jon Jones on X

Magomed Ankalaev is clearly trying to get the attention of Jon Jones, taking multiple shots at the American since winning the title. The Russian recently labeled Jones a "steroid machine" before publically backing Tom Aspinall.

Notably, Jones had a super-fight with Alex Pereira in his sights, which took a major blow after the Brazilian lost his title to Ankalaev, who now seemingly sees himself eventually moving up.

However, UFC CEO Dana White has already confirmed that Ankalaev and Pereira will likely run it back in a rematch later this year, considering how dominant 'Poatan' was atop the division in 2024. White has also repeatedly claimed that the Jones vs. Aspinall title unification bout will happen this summer.

