UFC legend Georges St-Pierre said that he believes MMA legend Royce Gracie is the greatest fighter of all time to have ever set foot inside the cage. However, Georges St-Pierre has also hailed Jon Jones as the greatest fighter of the modern era.

The question of who is the greatest fighter of all time will always continue to exist as long as dominant champions keep coming through the ranks in the UFC year after year. Everyone has different opinions on who the MMA Goat is - the fans, the commentators, the media, combat sports analysts, and lastly, the fighters themselves.

However, whenever there is a conversation about the greatest fighters of all time, some names are bound to pop up - the likes of Georges St-Pierre, Jones, Gracie, Anderson Silva, Demetrious Johnson, Conor McGregor, and Khabib Nurmagomedov among others.

Jon Jones is the modern-day GOAT, claims Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre is of the view that the legendary Royce Gracie is the best fighter of all time. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Georges St-Pierre ranked Gracie as the GOAT in MMA, and said that Jon Jones is the best fighter in the modern era.

“The GOAT for me, it has a different significance. For me, it’s Royce Gracie because Royce Gracie is the one who really changed the sport. He changed the entire belief system in what a real fight is. So I think Royce Gracie is there,” GSP said. Jon Jones is there. I believe that Jon Jones in the modern-day era is the best guy. There’s also Khabib who could be there. There’s a lot of guys."