Jon Jones claims that he is PED free by citing UFC Middleweight Chris Weidman's post-USADA record

Former UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jon Jones has come up with statistics to prove to his detractors that just the usage of steroids doesn't make fighters win fights.

Jon Jones took to Instagram to compare the pre and post-USADA suspension records of UFC fighters like Chris Weidman, Vitor Belfort, Johny Hendricks, and of course, Jones himself. Records show that while the form of all the other fighters on the list dipped following their USADA suspensions for the usage of performance-enhancing drugs, Jones still went undefeated in six fights inside the Octagon as a clean fighter.

"Can’t really use the steroid excuse anymore, maybe he’s just lucky?", said Jon Jones, visibly irate at his impeccable record being attributed to the use of PEDs.

Jon Jones irate at constant 'steroid user' jibes being aimed at him

Jon Jones is miffed at the fact that his near perfect record inside the Octagon is often attributed to his usage of banned substances in the past. Jones has come up with the statistics shown above to show that he is just as good off the juice. "Bones" has recently been involved in heated exchanges on social media with the likes of Daniel Cormier, Israel Adesanya, and Chael Sonnen.

During most of these exchanges, the fighters named above have pointed towards Jones' usage of PEDs in the past and that has irked the former light heavyweight champion.

Jon Jones is currently ranked as the No.2 men's pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC and widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists ever. The former two-time UFC Light heavyweight champion has a 26-1 record in the UFC, with the solitary defeat in his career coming by way of disqualification for an illegal knee.

Jon Jones is expected to move up to the Heavyweight division in pursuit of a second title in the UFC. He vacated the LHW title following his narrow decision win over Dominick Reyes and said that he wishes to fight the likes of Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic.