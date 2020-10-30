Jon Jones compares his résumé to Khabib Nurmagomedov; Still bitter about losing No.1 pound-for-pound fighter status

Jon Jones has been unhappy about losing his No.1 pound-for-pound fighter status to Khabib Nurmagomedov. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has been on a rant on social media ever since Khabib Nurmagomedov was declared the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter post-UFC 254 - where he retired after defeating Justin Gaethje.

While the pound-for-pound rankings are normally based on current and recent fights, Jon Jones argues that he has been in 15 title fights and has had 14 title defenses. While one of those saw him test positive for a banned substance and subsequently stripped of the title, Jones returned and would reclaim the championship and defend it three times before vacating it in favor of a move to Heavyweight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, has had three successful title defenses - against Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and most recently, Justin Gaethje.

Jon Jones has been considered the greatest of all time for his incredible résumé, which is undeniable. However, his recent social media rants have continued to make fans turn on him. On his latest Instagram post, Jon Jones highlighted his first four title victories, continually trying to drill in the point that he believes he should be the No.1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter:

Will Jon Jones reclaim the spot once Khabib Nurmagomedov is stripped of the Lightweight title?

Since Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to retire following his win over Justin Gaethje, it wouldn't be surprising to see Jones reclaim his position as the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter. Ultimately, all the ranting on social media will end up being for nothing.

Had Jon Jones chosen to silently wait it out, it would have only been a matter of time. However, his recent social media back-and-forths with Israel Adesanya and now this has only served to reduce his popularity further among fans.