UFC boss Dana White spoke to the press at the UFC 287 post-fight press conference, and gave an update on Jon Jones' situation.

White reiterated that 'Bones' wants his next fight to be booked against Stipe Miocic.

"Jon Jones came out, and made quick work (of Ciryl Gane) and disappeared. He went back to whatever he's doing. He's ready to fight, he wants Stipe, so we'll figure it out. That's the one he wants."

Full interview: bit.ly/287Videos

White brought up the Jones situation when he was asked by a reporter to give an update. After Jones' submission win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285, he called out Miocic in his post-fight octagon interview. Miocic accepted the fight, and the two have even engaged in a back-and-forth on Twitter.

Although the UFC has not officially scheduled the fight yet, all signs point to Miocic challenging Jones for the heavyweight strap.

Miocic welcomes the challenge against Jon Jones and says fight may happen in July

After Jones' callout, Miocic has expressed confidence in anticipation of their fight. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on MMA Hour, Miocic was asked to comment on how he thought Jones looked at heavyweight.

"He's a big boy. He's ready to fight with the big boys now. He's what? 247? But here's the thing, they also say never judge a book by it's cover. I mean look at Fedor. He had a typical dad body and just destroyed people. The UFC also wanted me out there, so yeah, they told me I would have the winner. Plus Jon is a bigger fight because of legacy, because of the heavyweight division. If it was Ciryl, I would be fine with it too. (2:40)"

Miocic's sense of security and confidence was on display for all to see. He also spoke to former opponent Daniel Cormier on The Check-in with Daniel Cormier, and said that the fight is most likely to happen in July at International Fight Week 2023.

