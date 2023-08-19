Jon Jones disappointed in corner as training partner Maurice Green gets viciously KO'd at PFL play-offs

Jon Jones was not happy to see his training partner and friend Maurice Green get brutally knocked out in his fight against Renan Fereira. 'The Crochet Boss' faced the Brazilian 'Problema' in a heavyweight bout at the 2023 PFL Playoffs 2 and lost his semifinal bout via first-round knockout.

Greene was eliminated back in June after losing to former champion Ante Delija in the second round of regular season fights. However, an injury to the third-placed Marcelo Nunes saw him being drafted in as the next highest-ranked contender for the belt.

Going into the fight, Greene was confident of his chances owing to the hours spent training with UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Unfortunately, Renan Fereira outclassed Maurice Green and had the American on his back foot for most of the fight.

Starting off strong, the Brazilian landed a hard right after throwing some clean combos to send 'The Crochet Boss' crashing to the canvas. A vicious follow-up hammer fist sealed the victory for 'Problema.'

In a recent video uploaded to PFL's Twitter handle, Jones looks visibly dejected after watching Maurice Greene suffer a brutal KO. 'Bones' couldn't help but look on speechlessly as his training partner and friend went down. As Fereira landed the fight-ending hammer fist, Jon Jones simply leans in his chair in despair.

Fans react to Jon Jones looking disappointed after Maurice Greene gets knockout at 2023 PFL Playoffs

Maurice Green's training camp with UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones did not give him the results he was expecting.

In the build-up to his pivotal fight, Greene was full of praise for 'Bones' and showered praise on the legendary fighter for cornering him. Interestingly, Jones also cornered 'The Crochet Boss' for his last fight against Ante Delija. However, things didn't go Greene's way this time, and he was finished in round one.

Fans flocked to the tweet showing Maurice Greene's knockout to see Jones looking dejected and made their thoughts known in the comments section.

One fan claimed:

"I had some hopes for Green, especially as a member of Jones training partners. Not [sure] where he goes from here."

Another fan praised Renan Fereira for showing Jones respect after the bout and wrote:

"I like the way he bowed to the prince there, showing Jones some respect. Perhaps if Ferreira is lucky, he shares the cage with Lord Ngannou, First of His Name."

Another user wrote:

"While the corner cam was on Jones too and seeing his face just be like."

One fan wrote:

"The Jon Jones cam [laughing emoji]."

