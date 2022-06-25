Maurice Greene UFC record: How did 'The Crochet Boss' fare in his former promotion?

During Maurice Greene's time with the UFC, 'The Crochet Boss' had an organizational record of four wins and four losses. This tally includes the 35-year-old's TUF 28 finale victory over Michel Batista.

Greene faced some tough opposition in the world's biggest MMA organization. So, to have had an even record wasn't a bad achievement. The 35-year-old's final fight in the promotion was against Marcos Rogério de Lima in 2021, which he lost via an unanimous decision.

However, when faced with tough opposition in the UFC, Greene couldn't find a way to win. The former UFC fighter fought Sergei Pavlovich in one of his early bouts but fell victim to the Russian's frightening power in round one.

All of the 35-year-old's other defeats came against strong opposition, losing to Aleksei Oleinik, Greg Hardy, and Marcos Rogério de Lima during his time in the UFC.

Greene's most impressive victory came against Gian Villante in the third round of their bout at UFC Fight Night. The 35-year-old locked in a stylish choke from the bottom guard, which was the last time he won inside the octagon. Greene also has victories over Júnior Albini, Jeff Hughes, and Michel Batista.

Since leaving the UFC, Maurice Greene has fought in two different organizations. The former UFC fighter headlined CES 68, beating Danyelle Williams via submission in the very first round.

However, after getting back to winning ways in Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA, the giant 201cm tall athlete entered the PFL. Greene faced Denis Goltsov in the 2022 regular season at PFL 5.

Once again, 'The Crochet Boss' tasted defeat, losing to Goltsov via unanimous decision. Greene once again struggled against a Russian fighter, but 'The Russian Bogatyr' has been dominating since joining the PFL. The Russian has a 7-2 record in the organization and is currently on a two-fight win streak.

Maurice Greene gets corner advice from Jon Jones during PFL 5

During Maurice Greene's defeat to Denis Goltsov at PFL 5, Jon Jones was seen and heard giving the former UFC fighter advice in his corner. Jones isn't known for coaching, but seemingly enjoyed giving valuable insight during Greene's bout.

Jones was mainly focused on giving Greene tips on how to defend against Goltsov's takedown attempts, with the Russian training at Sambo-Piter in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Despite all of Jones' MMA knowledge, it still wasn't enough to help Greene secure a much-needed win in the PFL. The 35-year-old has lost three out of his last five fights, while competing in three different organizations.

'The Crochet Boss' started well in the UFC, winning his first three fights including a bout in the Ultimate Fighter. But after inconsistent results, the fighter hasn't competed in the organization since UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Waterson in May 2021.

