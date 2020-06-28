Maurice Greene picks up a finish out of nowhere at UFC on ESPN 12

Gian VIllante fails in his heavyweight debut against The Crochet Boss.

Maurice Greene used a slick submission to end a losing streak.

Maurice Greene

UFC on ESPN 12 - Maurice Greene took his camp to JacksonWink, and now is moving his family to New Mexico from troubled Minnesota. It also ended his 2 fight losing streak.

The 33-year-old started the fight the way all JW fighters do, by a kicking attack. The egnamatic Gian Villante moving to heavyweight for the 1st time was overly patient. So much so it was a detriment. Al Iaquinta implored him to let his hands go.

Maurice Greene started to pick up his pace, but Gian stung him when he'd land something. Eventually Villante moving forward paid dividens despite Maurice's big reach advantage. Double right jabs from Gian hurt Maurice when an accidental eye poke happened. Referee Mark Smith gave a stern warning to Greene that one more infraction would cost a point.

A counter left hook then dropped Maurice Greene. Gian jumped on him landing ground and pound. But the attack slowed, and from the bottom Greene locked in an odd angled arm triangle. Gian went on to tap out at 3:44 of the final round.

The exhausted Villante is now 2-5 in his last 7 fights. While Maurice Greene accepted the call out earlier in the night from Tanner Boser.