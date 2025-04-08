Jon Jones' dripped-out look in recent IG post gets 5-word reaction from Nina-Marie Daniele

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones showed off his fashion in a post on Instagram. Jones recently posted a photo in which he was wearing a red tracksuit giving a dripped-out look.
UFC influencer Nina-Marie Daniele shared her reaction to Jones' post and praised his look. Daniele shares a special bond with Jones and the pair have recorded multiple videos together.
In his latest post on Instagram, Jones wore a red UFC tracksuit.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Daniele reacted to the post and wrote:
"The Goat with the Driiiip"
Check out Nina-Marie Daniele's comment below:
'Bones' is currently in negotiations with the UFC over defending his heavyweight title against interim champion Tom Aspinall.
The American wanted to face Alex Pereira initially, but due to the Brazilian losing to Ankalaev, that fight has been put on hold. Aspinall has been calling out Jones non-stop and it remains to be seen whether a fight materialises this year.
Jones is considered by many as the greatest fighter of all time. The 37-year-old made his UFC debut back in 2010 and has competed 24 times since, winning 22 of those fights.
Former UFC star Brad Pickett backs Tom Aspinall to beat Jon Jones
Former UFC star Brad Pickett backs interim champion Tom Aspinall to beat champion Jon Jones. Many UFC fans and analysts believe Aspinall will provide a serious threat to the American in their potential matchup.
In a recent interview with DAZN News via NetBet, former UFC fighter Brad Pickett asserted Jones is the greatest in his eyes, but he sees Aspinall beating the American. He said:
''Two things. One, it depends on which Jon Jones turns up. Jon Jones is the GOAT in my eyes, the best fighter to ever do it. But sometimes, when you’re at the top for such a long time like he has been, it’s hard to motivate yourself. That’s why, to me, the fight with Aspinall, he’s not that motivated for. So we all see Tom Aspinall, he could knock out anyone.'' [H/t: DAZN]