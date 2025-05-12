Jon Jones fight talks heat up as Tom Aspinall reveals key meeting with UFC brass

It appears as though the discussions for a Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight are ramping up as the latter recently revealed he has an important meeting scheduled with the UFC brass. The bout has been in the works for quite some time, with Dana White confidently saying that it will materialize this year.

Jones successfully retained his heavyweight championship with an impressive win over Stipe Miocic last November, which saw him hint at retirement during the leadup before changing his stance. 'Bones' made it clear that he wanted a significant bump in his fighter purse, which has resulted in a lengthy negotiation for his title unification bout against Aspinall.

During his latest appearance on High Performance, Aspinall took aim at Jones for stalling negotiations for their highly anticipated bout and claimed that the reigning heavyweight champion doesn't want to risk losing without being heavily compensated.

The Englishman mentioned that he was speaking to the UFC brass to get an update on the current status of the bout and noted that he is eager and willing to fight Jones whenever he chooses. He said:

"[Jones] doesn't want to take the risk at the moment. I actually have a meeting with tonight about it. So we'll find out what happens tonight, believe it or not... Me personally, I can't do anything. I think it's just down to money, I think on his side. So, I will fight whenever, wherever he wants, but it's down to money I think."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (1:37):

Tom Aspinall says he can exploit Jon Jones in potential bout

Tom Aspinall also believes he can exploit Jon Jones' age catching up to him in a potential bout.

During the aforementioned appearance, Aspinall praised Jones for being a well-rounded fighter, but mentioned that he likely won't be able to withstand his power and believes that it would be on full display if their bout materializes:

"[Jones'] got a lot of miles on the clock and he's fighting one of the most concussive punchers in UFC history. And, I just think I can exploit it. Like, I think to get out the way of me for 25 minutes at this point in his career without getting hit once, and that's all I need is one, I think that's going to be very difficult for anybody." [5:41]

Check out Jon Jones' post-fight interview following his latest win below:

