Jon Jones flexes ripped physique in return-to-gym photos only five days after UFC 309: "Nursing a few battle scars"

The latest round of Jon Jones' photos on his Instagram page depict how seriously he is taking his training lately. After successfully defending his heavyweight title at UFC 309, 'Bones' went right back to training, devoting his time to weight-lifting, as seen in a series of pictures uploaded to his account.

Jones can be seen training and exhibiting a well-muscled and surprisingly lean physique. Whether he is staying in shape in anticipation of a quick return to the octagon remains to be seen, as fighters usually unwind and relax after fights.

Jones, however, is instead diving right back into training, captioning his post with the following message:

"Only five days removed from UFC 309, and the hunger is as fierce as ever. Nursing a few battle scars, but the work never stops. Starting light with weights, but every rep remids me why I love this grind. I'm not here to predict the future—just to embrace every step, every challenge, every chance to push the envelope even further. The journey continues. Let's see how far we can take this."

Most fighters follow their wins by unwinding and relaxing. Jones, however, is committing to training, which could indicate that he is expecting to return sooner rather than later. This is sensible, given how much time he spent away from the sport while nursing his pectoral tendon tear.

Fans will now hope that upon his return, Jones will finally do as the MMA world has been demanding and face Tom Aspinall in a ufc-champion-shares-jon-jones-vs-tom-aspinall-will-come-fruition" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">heavyweight title unification bout.

Jon Jones sported a noticeably softer physique at UFC 285

At UFC 285, Jon Jones made his long-awaited heavyweight debut, taking on Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title. In a stunning performance, 'Bones' made short work of the Frenchman, submitting him within two minutes to enthrone himself as the new king in the division.

Check out Jon Jones' UFC 285 physique:

However, the fight was also notable for Jones' physique. It was an unfamiliar sight for fans, but Jones was much softer around the edges than previously seen, and even his subsequent physique at UFC 309 was better conditioned than what he exhibited at UFC 285.

